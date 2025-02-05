Black history goes beyond when slavery began, according to 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris.

“(In Africa, before slavery) there was trading, architecture, military structure, politics, all of those things,” Harris told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “But in history we start with slaves came to America and that’s it.”

February is Black History Month and that history goes beyond U.S. slavery, Harris reminded.

“We do a dis-service when we forget about places like ancient Egypt,” he explained. “The areas, now known as Ethiopia and Sudan, made significant contributions to education as we know it today.

Harris, a former Milwaukee Police lieutenant, will provide Black History coverage throughout the month on Wis. Morning News.