As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to meet in Super LIX on Sunday, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News will hold daily trivia sessions with Mark Tauscher in order to test his knowledge of the game.

Monday – Packers Super Bowl Trivia

Vince Vitrano and Mark Tauscher answer questions about the Packers Super Bowl history.

Tuesday – Super Bowl Venues trivia

Vitrano and Tauscher answer questions on a hodgepodge of Super Bowl History. (Tausch also urges Green Bay to trade for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett).

Stay tuned all week for more trivia!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: