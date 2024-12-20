Tis the season for spirit shining bring. And it’s the competitive spirit we’re highlighting today!

Introducing the Plumbing National Championship! The only space where the trades can show off not only their skillset, but their spirit of competition!

Wisconsin’s Morning News producer Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill spotlights that event by speaking with former champion, Tim Quick from Delevan Wisconsin. He gives the ins and outs of the National Plumbing Championship, but also answers questions he hasn’t been asked anywhere else.

Tighten your tool belt, and enjoy this leak-free Pancake Breakfast Special