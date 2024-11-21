SLINGER – The last time the Slinger Football High School team played in the WIAA state championship was in 1998. On Friday, the Owls return to Madison, taking on Rice Lake at Camp Randall Stadium.

On the sideline will be head coach Bill Jacklin, a Slinger native.

“I grew up (in Slinger), I played football here,” Jacklin told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “It’s my dream job to coach this football program. My heart and soul.”

Jacklin has spent his entire life in Slinger (save for four years of college). He played football at Slinger. All three of his sons played football at Slinger. In fact, his youngest, Chase, is a senior offensive lineman.

“It makes it that much more special,” the head coach said.

The Owl’s magical season comes after a tough year for the Jacklin family. Both Jacklin’s parents and his wife, Brenda, passed away in 2023.

“Chase and I know (his mother) and my mom and dad are up there. All three of them are looking down on us,” Jacklin said. “It’s nice to have them on our side.”

Jacklin teaches fourth grade when he’s not coaching football. His students have had a difficult time concentrating this week because of the upcoming game.

“It’s almost like the week before Christmas,” he laughed. “A lot of energy.”

You can hear Coach Jacklin’s interview this Friday on Wis. Morning News