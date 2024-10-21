The install team from Lifetime Door Company wasn’t gone fifteen minutes before my neighbor was out of his house and raving about the results!

From the day we moved into our Greendale home, my wife has wondered out loud about replacing the garage door. As you can see in the before and after photos, it did nothing for the look of the home and was even rusting on the bottom.

Now, we have a beautiful, made in the USA, Haas garage door from Lifetime Door and I think you’ll agree that it’s like we have a whole new house!

We met with the design team at Lifetime’s Brookfield showroom. You can touch, see, and test all their doors and openers right there. There are so many choices and options, but the team quickly got us into the color, windows, finish, and Liftmaster motor that would be perfect for our home.

From that moment to the install day was just a matter of a few weeks. Now we have this beautiful, insulated door that adds beauty and function to our home.

“Wow, that looks fantastic,” my neighbor exclaimed. “It really pops.”

He’s my across-the-street neighbor, so I know we made him happy too. He’s got a much nicer home to look at out his front window!

Visit the Lifetime Door Company showroom, just north of 124th and Burleigh, or get started now at https://lifetimedoor.net/