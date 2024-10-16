MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Common Council once again punted on a decision to adopt The People’s Flag as the city’s official flag. The People’s Flag was first created in 2016 as part of a contest to create a new city flag. On Tuesday, the council delayed a vote on the matter.

Over the years, many entities have used the flag as a symbol of Milwaukee, however the Common Council refuses to adopt it. A resolution was punted (again) on Tuesday. No “yes” vote. No “no” vote. The flag remains ‘unfinished business.”

“Is it time to stop covering the flag story?” WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano questioned on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. Perhaps it is time to ignore the resolution process while the ‘sausage is made.’ Or perhaps the council can actually make a decision.

For now, the flag can gets kicked again.