We will mark this day, October 11th, as the day we remember the robot rollout
The tech and automobile company Tesla, debuted the fully autonomous Cybercab at the ‘We Robot’ party. Although still in the testing phase, the ‘Cybercab’ is the next step in unmanned transportation.
The big ceremony in Hollywood California featured Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the Cybercab, but also had robot humanoids walking around the grounds interacting with humans. In the video below, a patron is interacting with a robot which is operated by artificial intelligence.
As the robot, named ‘Optimus’, answers questions, it seemingly thinks about its response. There’s been skepticism if this voice is actually driven by A.I., but this was also a glimpse into Tesla’s plan for human-like robots
Watch the interaction here:
There were also other services provided by Optimus during the ceremony including one mixing drinks.
Or how about a quick game of rock, paper, scissors?