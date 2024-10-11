We will mark this day, October 11th, as the day we remember the robot rollout

The tech and automobile company Tesla, debuted the fully autonomous Cybercab at the ‘We Robot’ party. Although still in the testing phase, the ‘Cybercab’ is the next step in unmanned transportation.

The big ceremony in Hollywood California featured Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the Cybercab, but also had robot humanoids walking around the grounds interacting with humans. In the video below, a patron is interacting with a robot which is operated by artificial intelligence.

As the robot, named ‘Optimus’, answers questions, it seemingly thinks about its response. There’s been skepticism if this voice is actually driven by A.I., but this was also a glimpse into Tesla’s plan for human-like robots

Watch the interaction here:

A conversation between Tesla Optimus bot and a human is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.



pic.twitter.com/2M9UJPTTLX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2024

There were also other services provided by Optimus during the ceremony including one mixing drinks.

Cheers ⁦@Tesla_Optimus⁩ 🍻 thanks for the drink!

(a freaking humanoid robot made me a drink) pic.twitter.com/HKKEkeOZvx — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 11, 2024

Or how about a quick game of rock, paper, scissors?