Radio is a 24/7 365 business.

There are 52 Fridays a year. And so long as I, Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill have a pulse, there will be a Pancake Breakfast Special.

However, having no voice sure is a detriment to one’s radio career. Fortunately, I have access to the two best radio hosts of all time. So, I put them to work.

Sickness be damned, this is the Pancake Breakfast Special!