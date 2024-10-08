When someone lives with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), their body stops producing insulin—a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Managing the disease takes constant discipline which means monitoring blood-sugar levels, administering insulin, and carefully balancing those insulin doses with diet and activity. Even with a strict regimen, people with T1D may still experience dangerously high or low blood-glucose levels that can, in extreme cases, be life threatening.

WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad was 7-years-old when he was diagnosed. This October marks 40 years since Erik was diagnosed! He is honored to once again emcee the Breakthrough T1D Walk at Greenfield Park in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 19th. Click here to donate to Erik’s Breakthrough T1D Walk Team!

Hundreds of ‘T1D Warriors’ and their supporters will be on hand for the JDRF T1D One Walk, including Morgan Kahl of Pewaukee. Click to hear 9-year-old Morgan Kahl’s T1D Story.

We will find a cure!