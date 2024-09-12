Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Nashville, rock star Jon Bon Jovi was shooting a music video on a pedestrian bridge when he noticed a woman standing on the ledge, outside of the bridge railing. Bon Jovi stopped the shoot, slowly approached the woman, and along with the help of someone on his production team, persuaded her to take his hand.

The woman climbed back over and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nashville police praised the rock star and his team for their efforts.

Thank you for being Everyday Heros!

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

