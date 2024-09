MILWAUKEE – The Fab Four brought British Pop to Milwaukee 60 years ago this week, on Sept 4th, 1964.

Radio super DJ Bob Barry was working for WOKY when he was asked emcee the concert.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Barry told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “My program director told me I had to because it was the Beatles.”

Adoring fans screamed for the band as they were announced.

“I couldn’t hear what they were singing, it was that intense,” Barry said.