Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

Felipe David Souza, a 29-year-old painter, was preparing to head home when he heard screams outside the apartment where he was working, the Guardian reported. He glanced out and saw a crowd of people pointing to the balcony next to where he was working.

“I saw a little boy with half his body out,” Souza said.

The six-year-old child was seemingly frozen with fear on the railing of the balcony, one leg dangling over the balcony. Below the crowd was desperately yelling at the young boy, telling him to climb back inside. Souza had to climb on the outside of the balcony to rescue the boy!

