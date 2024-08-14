MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee announced the launch of The Moving City on Wednesday, an art car designed to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving. The city’s goal is to reach zero traffic deaths by 2037.

“Has ‘awareness’ ever helped anything?” questioned former Milwaukee Police Lt. Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth. “I’d hate to say it, but this is virtue signaling.”

During an appearance on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday, Harris cited extra police patrols, speed limit boards, etc. as better examples of reckless driving deterrence.

“We wouldn’t decorate a pick-up truck,” he said. “(If this works), then I will eat the truck.”

The City of Milwaukee launched The Moving City, an art car created by artist Sarah Davitt during the Public Artist in Residence program, designed to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.



