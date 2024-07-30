The newest sport to make it’s debut on the Olympics stage. And the stage might be a piece of cardboard.

Yes! Move over women’s gymnastics, men’s basketball, and skateboarding – there’s a new coolest event at the Olympics – and it’s called Breaking!

To other’s not deeply rooted in the competition – and you are about to be – it is called ‘Breaking’, but is more commonly known as break dancing. A dance-art form that originated in New York has made it’s way to the world stage. So what are the rules? What is the competition like? And more importantly, how will it sound?

Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill introduces you to your new favorite Olympic event to watch (and maybe dance along to) breaking. This is the Pancake Breakfast Special