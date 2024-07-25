MILWAUKEE – The MLB trade deadline is looming and Brewers Sr. VP & General Manager Matt Arnold’s phone is buzzing. But to be honest, that’s always the case.

“It usually (rings) all year,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “Maybe I’ll turn it off on Christmas morning.”

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 5pm CT. The Brewers recently traded for starting pitcher Aaron Civale, but with outfielder Christian Yelich on the IL, is it possible Arnold would target another outfielder?

“We’re going to miss (Yelich),” Arnold admitted. “He’s been great this year. We’re certainly open to looking outside (the organization), but we do have a lot of really good outfielders. Those guys are going to have to step up.”

With so many MLB teams in ‘buying’ mode, Arnold said there may not be as much talent available.

“The market is a little slower,” he said. “There aren’t as many good players to trade for.”

“(But) we’ve got a lot of guys coming back. Devin Williams threw the ball really well Wednesday night in rehab,” reminded Arnold. “We certainly have some options internally.”

