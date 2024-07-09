It made landfall as a category one hurricane. What’s left of Beryl will just scrape the southeast part of Wisconsin Tuesday night.

“It is going to bring a pretty good swath of heavy rainfall just to our south,” predicts Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

Beryl weakened to a tropical storm, and later a tropical depression as it moved northeast from the Texas Gulf Coast. At least six deaths are blamed on the storm so far that left millions without power in Houston, Texas.

While it will have lost most of its tropical punch by the time the outer bands clip Wisconsin, Niznanksy tells WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News it will still be a big rain maker. Chicago is expected to take a direct hit.

“We’re probably going to be just on the fringe of it,” he said. “That’s the difference between four or five inches of rain and maybe a quarter inch or so of rain.”

That rain largely expected south of Milwaukee, and should make its way out Wednesday morning.

