MILWAUKEE – The Brewers start a series in Detroit on Friday, after being swept by the NL East leading Philadelphia Phillies, a team with a payroll nearly $100 million higher than Milwaukee’s.

But that’s not an excuse for losing, according to Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold.

“We understand where we are as a market,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “(But) I do believe we have the appropriate resources to compete.”

Arnold was responding to a question about what he’d do with an extra $100 million on the payroll. The Brewers have lost out on big-name free agents in the past, but Arnold reminded that the organization “is not putting out the lowest payroll in the league, even though we’re the smallest market.”

The Brewers are sitting on top of the NL Central division, despite injuries forcing manager Pat Murphy to use eleven starting pitchers since the start of the season.

Aaron Ashby pitched well in the Brewers 2-0 loss to the Phillies, but Arnold didn’t say what his future will be.

“We’re still talking about Ashby,” Arnold said. “He did a fantastic job (on Wednesday). It’s all hands on deck. I’m proud of (him).”

If the team decides to trade for an impact player before the deadline, Arnold said he’ll have backing of owner Mark Attanasio.

“He has always been supportive,” said Arnold.

