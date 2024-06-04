PHILADELPIA – Brewers manager Pat Murphy had to chuckle when he saw Rhys Hoskins steal second base in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It was really funny because (Hoskins) and I are the two slowest (guys) in the building,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

The game marked the return to Philadelphia for Hoskins, who played for the Phillies for six years. He was honored with an emotional standing ovation.

“The fans treated him with such respect,” Murphy said. “It goes to show you what we have (as a Brewers player). A guy they really respect as a human being. To recognize who he is, it’s great for him, it’s great for his family.”

The cheers wouldn’t last. Hoskins was jeered after hitting a solo shot in the 7th inning.

In his old stomping grounds, doing what he does best@rhyshoskins https://t.co/VLT893VYIm pic.twitter.com/Oy7uxZzvSy — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 4, 2024

Last Thursday, May 30th, Murphy was able to do something he rarely gets to do: watch his son play baseball in person. Murphy was in attendance when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers played the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. Kai Murphy is an outfielder for the San Diego affiliate.

“We’re pretty close,” the skipper said of his son. “(Kai) grew up in baseball, in the clubhouse. We talk every day.”

Murphy said he follows his son’s career path closely.

“I watch his games on replay. He’s a classic over-achiever and keeps getting better.”

As for the Timber Rattlers’ stadium, Murphy called it a “great place.”

“What a beautiful setting,” he said. “(Brewers coach & Appleton native) Matt Erickson brags about it. It lives up to everything.”

Pat Murphy was in the house last night! 👀



Pat made it out to the stadium after the @Brewers win to watch his son Kai Murphy play for the Fort Wayne TinCaps during last nights game! pic.twitter.com/lSNMAdeEUM — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 31, 2024

