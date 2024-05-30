Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines a everyday hero as “an average Jon or Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
RELATED: Man saves baby from house fire
This week, the show highlighted a California man who pulled a toddler from a burning car. Troy White was taking his daughter home from soccer practice when he came upon a fiery car crash. White pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage moments before it exploded, according to NBC Bay Area.
Thank you Troy for being an Everyday Hero!
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Police searching for missing Kenosha teenager
- Brookfield police officer assaulted during traffic stop
- Mayor Johnson launches Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative in Milwaukee
- Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli for sale
- Four teenagers dead following crash in Dodge County