MILWAUKEE — American Family Field was a ‘great environment’ for baseball during the Brewers win over the Cubs on Memorial Day, according to manager Pat Murphy.

Monday marked Cubs skipper Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee, where he led the Crew to five post-season appearances and three division titles. Brewers fans booed Counsell, upset with the Whitefish Bay native’s decision to manage the team’s biggest rival.

“Craig and I have a close relationship and always will. His kids were in the stands. I got a chance to (say hi to them),” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “It has taken on a little bit of a different identity (because of our jobs). We both know (how the fans feel).”

Murphy credited rookie pitcher Robert Gasser for not allowing the moment to overwhelm him.

“(Gasser) went out there an executed for his teammates,” he said.

The Brewers now have a commanding lead in the NL Central with three more games left in this series with the Cubs. Murphy scoffed when asked if winning this series would knock the Cubs from contention.

As for whether the young Brewers are paying attention to the standings, Murphy replied “I’m not sure if they even know who’s in our division.”

