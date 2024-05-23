Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines a everyday hero as “an average Jon or Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: ‘Heimlich Hero’ saves choking classmate

This week, the show honored John Stickovich, of Cleveland, Ohio. Stickovich ran into a house fire to save a baby, reported Fox8.

He told Fox8 “the mother was sitting on the tree lawn with her one baby and I asked her if she was all right and she said ‘my baby is still in the house’ and I was thinking to myself, ‘oh my God,’ I have to save the baby,’ that’s how it was going to be.”

After struggling to find the child, Stickovich was able to rescue the baby from the flames. Thank you John for being an Everyday Hero!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Can 14 strangers from Wisconsin find common ground on abortion?