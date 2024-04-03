MILWAUKEE – Perhaps one of the biggest stories from Tuesday’s spring election was the narrow passage of the $252-million MPS referendum by a 51% to 48.9% vote.
Former Milwaukee Police Lt. Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth, had a lot to say about how he believes the referendum will impact city residents. He joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday to react to the narrow passage of the referendum.
"If MPS ran itself as a business, it would be bankrupt. They would fire the CEO & get rid of the board of directors" – @drkenstruth on the passing of the MPS referendum— 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) April 3, 2024
