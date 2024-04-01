MILWAUKEE – Fans can expect to see some new faces in the dugout during the Brewers’ home opener at American Family Field on Tuesday.

“There are twelve guys (on the team) who have never been on an Opening Day roster before,” WTMJ Brewers Extra Innings host Dom Cotroneo told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “There will absolutely be butterflies (for some players).”

“They get their first Opening Day in Milwaukee, and everyone knows what an absolute holiday it is.”

Cotroneo agreed that new Brewers first basement Rhys Hoskins will likely get a large ovation when he’s introduced to the crowd, but “don’t sleep on Brandon Woodruff.”

“Woodruff will be announced (during the Opening Day line-up),” Cotroneo said. “He’s not going to pitch this year, but he is traveling with team. I think that roar will be ginormous for him, as well.”

