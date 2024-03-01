Every week on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News, the crew celebrates an Everyday Hero. These ‘heroes’ are average Jon/Jane Doe’s who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they would be saving a life!
On Thursday, the show highlighted the amazing work of Steve Whitehouse, a binman from England who rescued a couple and their dog from an apartment fire, according to the BBC.
Afterward, Whitehouse told the BBC, “I went to Greggs, had a strong good cup of tea and I carried on with my day.”
