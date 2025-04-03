Think of the trees, the people, the houses and the cobblestones of “The Streets of Old Milwaukee.” As the Milwaukee Public Museum prepares to open a new building in two years, the new pieces of the future museum are now under construction in a massive undertaking by a company in New Jersey. “We’re really excited about that because that’s what a museum is,” Dr. Ellen Censky told WTMJ. The MPM President and CEO joined Wisconsin’s Morning News, “We sit inside a building, but it is those exhibits that really bring our collections to life, and really tell the stories that we want to tell.”

Renderings of the gallery designs have long since been public, but now a company called Kubik Maltbie is actually building the streetscapes, people, animals, every piece of the exhibits that bring the galleries to life. The company is Kubik Maltbie. “We have an AV systems integration team. We have a lighting integration team,” explained Kubik Maltbie Vice President of Business Development Curt Cederquist. “We have specialist scenic companies that recreate the dioramas and the scenic piece. There’s a large team that is brought together to create this scale of project.”

Cederquist expects the process to take about a year and a half. He told WTMJ it’s an honor to work with MPM, whom he said was the first museum in the country to use the concept of a diorama. “Looking at the history of the Milwaukee Public Museum, they’re really the pioneer.”

That first of its kind exhibit is still on display at the Milwaukee Public Museum, and is going to move to the new museum as well. It’s the Muskrat exhibit from 1890.

The new museum building at 6th and