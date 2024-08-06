MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In a landmark ruling for the Justice Department, a federal judge ruled Google violated U.S. antitrust laws in maintaining a monopoly over online searches.

Wisconsin’s Midday News spoke with technology expert Mike Dobuski who said the problem isn’t that Google is large, but rather how Google maintains its reign as the most popular search engine.

“What practices Google engages in order to maintain its dominance, that’s when it bridges the gap into something that could run afoul of the law, and that’s what this judge has ruled,” said Dobuski.

While the D.C. District judge’s ruling did not offer any specific guidelines for Google going forward, this outcome poses the question – to Google or not to Google?

“There are a number of other competitors out there, ” said Dobuski, including DuckDuckGo, which focuses more on cybersecurity, and Bing.

Regardless of which search engine you prefer, experts recommend always using safe search protocols, like avoiding sharing personal data online.

