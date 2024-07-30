MILWAUKEE – A newly-launched AI-powered search engine will soon give Google a run for its money. You may have heard of ChatGPT. Now, get ready for SearchGPT.

SearchGPT offers quick and up-to-date information from the web, in human-sounding language that’s easy for users to understand.

“You can ask it things about current events, about the news, about local happenings, or sports scores, that type of thing. And it will present you with an AI-generated block of text to answer your question,” said technology expert Michael Dobuski.

OpenAI states the end goal of SearchGPT is to increase the efficiency of online searches. The new technology will also site its sources.

“OpenAI has said that they’ve struck deals with major web publishers like The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox Media, and a few others to bolster their credibility online,” said Dobuski.

SearchGPT, which OpenAI lists as a prototype, is now available, but only for a small group of users and publishers.

