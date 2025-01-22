Wisconsin has boundless opportunities to play in our winter landscape. You’ll discover a mix of sports from the adventurous to the laidback. Here’s to making memories this winter.

Plan outdoor adventures with the Wisconsin Snow Report

However you like to play in the snow, the Wisconsin Snow Report is your resource to find destinations for your favorite winter activities.The Snow Report is an interactive map detailing snow conditions for outdoor recreation across the state.Wisconsin’s ski hills are reporting excellent conditions for downhill skiing and snowboarding, while destinations for silent sports like cross-country skiing are also welcoming visitors.

View the Cross-Country page on the Snow Report to also find destinations specifically for fat biking, snowshoeing and skijoring.The boundless winter sports in Wisconsin means boundless ways to make memories this season.

A two-wheel ride through the snow in Portage County

Winter fat biking puts a fresh spin on the technical challenges of mountain biking.Fat bikes use specialized, wider tires to glide over groomed biking trails.Portage County offers an excellent destination for beginners and experts in fat biking.

Standing Rocks County Park offers 10 miles of trails for fat biking.The Green Goblin loop is great for beginners learning the sport, while the Excalibur trail will test the more seasoned riders.Standing Rocks County Park also features trails for cross-country skiing, including a lighted section for night skiing, plus trails for snowshoeing.

For an unexpected experience, spend the night in the nearby community of Amherst.The Tiny Town Bakery Flatlet is a second-story studio apartment you can rent with views into the adjacent bakery!A window inside the apartment lets you peer down into The Village Hive’s commercial bakery in action.

A new winter experience in Boulder Junction (Vilas County)

Discover the unexpected thrill of ice skating through the Northwoods by visiting Boulder Junction.

This winter, the community unveiled a new attraction called The Glide, which is a custom-made, ice-skating trail through the Boulder Junction Winter Park.You’ll skate over a challenging yet exhilarating stretch of ice that winds through the woods for nearly a mile.This is the first year of The Glide, and it’s already proving a popular destination to enjoy winter in Wisconsin.

Be sure to bring your ice fishing gear on your trip to Vilas County, which is home to more than 1,300 lakes.Local favorites in the Boulder Junction area include Wildcat, High and Fishtrap lakes.Add WinMan Trails to your itinerary for an array of silent sport activities in Vilas County.The pristine winter playground maintains trails for cross-country skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing.

Trek through the snow in Door County

Take in the beauty of Door County by planning a trip to the peninsula this winter. You can go winter hiking or snowshoeing in many of the county’s famed parks.You may have visited these parks during the summer months, but it’s a completely different experience seeing them in the winter.

Visit the iconic Cave Point County Park for a new perspective on the popular spot.At Peninsula State Park, you’ll wander through some of the park’s most remote and peaceful areas on 6 miles of trails designated for snowshoeing and winter hiking.

Head to the Landmark Resort when you’re ready to be indoors.With a variety of amenities and suites to choose from, the resort in Egg Harbor is your home away from home.Relax and rejuvenate at the indoor whirlpool or sauna after a memorable day of exploring winter in Door County.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com