Gift giving is an expression of joy, love and appreciation for another. This holiday season, consider presents that encourage and inspire traveling Wisconsin. Here’s to a gift that leads to lifelong memories.

The gift that never goes out of style: Travel

Some of the most rewarding gifts are the intangible: Memories.Electronics become outdated, and clothes go out of fashion.But traveling, whether with friends, family or as a solo adventurer, is enriching and unforgettable.This holiday season, surprise the loved ones in your life with the gift of travel. There are plenty of ways to encourage exploring Wisconsin.

Book a getaway to a Wisconsin destination the gift recipient hasn’t visited yet.Find only-in-Wisconsin activities to add to the itinerary.Seek out lodging, dining and activity discounts at TravelWisconsin.com as you put together the perfect gift of travel.

Passes to adventure and history throughout Wisconsin

A great gift is one you can use for a continuous journey of adventure.Consider purchasing a state park admission sticker for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life.You’ll provide them with 12 months of access to all state parks and state forests throughout Wisconsin.

Next year marks the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System, too.Visitors can expect a wide array of events at the 50 state parks celebrating this important milestone throughout 2025, making a vehicle admission sticker an even greater gift.

Another present that pays off month after month is an annual membership to the Wisconsin Historical Society.History buffs will get free admission to 12 historic sites and museums scattered about the state, in addition to other benefits.The Historical Society makes it easy for you, providing an option on their website to directly gift membership.

All sorts of options for food lovers

The foodies you love will savor experiences all about the craft and science of food.For a memorable trip, give the gift of a cheese class at Fromagination!

The artisan cheese shop in Madison hosts public classes throughout the year.The shop’s cheese mongers and expert guests take you on an hour-long, deep dive into cheese.Expect to do plenty of tasting in addition to learning, so it’s an experience you’ll want to gift for yourself, as well!

Plan your next visit to Lake Geneva for a hands-on cooking experience.A class at the Lake Geneva School of Cooking is a wonderful present for home chefs.You’ll learn expert tips, advice and techniques as you prepare dishes from a range of cuisines.Book a class you know will appeal to your loved one or go with a gift certificate to let them choose their own class.

Find a Wisconsin getaway of relaxation

Start the new year off right with rest and relaxation at one of Wisconsin’s many wellness destinations.Gift the perfect spa treatment or book an entire weekend getaway.

Sundara Inn & Spa in the Wisconsin Dells is a fantastic choice to visit in the winter.They have a range of wellness and spa services, gorgeous on-site lodging and nourishing meals, plus a heated outdoor pool that’s open year-round.Gift cards can be applied to lodging, dining, spa services and more.

Provide the present of peace and solitude by booking a stay at Wild Rice Retreat.The Bayfield-based resort treats guests to an unforgettable experience.Stay in modern, Scandinavian-inspired lodging, participate in daily wellness classes and immerse yourself in nature.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com