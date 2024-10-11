MILWAUKEE — After skipping not one, but two practices last week, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to the team this week and is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Being back at practice is one thing; not speaking to the media or teammates is another. Multiple teammates, including starting quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson, were asked about the absence of the third-year wideout, raising questions about whether the situation in Green Bay has been resolved. The phrase “moving on” was used more than once, and there has been no indication that Doubs has addressed the issue with his team.

As of now, Doubs was not made available to the media following practice this week.

