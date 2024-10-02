MILWAUKEE — The word ‘Undaunted’ is not just a slogan during the Brewers Playoff Run.

It has a deeper meaning for Brewers Manager Pat Murphy.

The story an Appleton family is about to share might give you a deeper appreciation for our coach, as he lifted up this family with that word, who’s 15-year-old son Brett suffered a traumatic brain injury in July. The family have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Children’s Hospital ever since.

Hear the story of how Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeast Wisconsin helped connect this family with Pat Murphy. #Undaunted.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeast Wisconsin, Follow this link: https://rmhc.org/donate

