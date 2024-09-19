MILWAUKEE — After passing ACT 12 earlier this year, Milwaukee Public Schools have yet to return the School Resource Officers to their buildings.

Dodge County Sheriff, Dale Schmidt joined John Mercure, and Julia Fello to share his thoughts on why this should be an easy decision, and how MPS is failing their students.

“When something happens at home, the officers can follow up with them at school. How important is that to have, to show these kids that we are officer friendly. There is so much more to it than a cop with a badge in a school.”

Sheriff Schmidt emphasized that the safety of children should transcend politics, highlighting the importance of community support.

