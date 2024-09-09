MILWAUKEE – The new iPhone 16 has officially been released by Apple as John Mercure, and Julia Fello were joined on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News by ABC News’ Mike Dobuski to unbox the brand new device.

So, what is new?

“There is a dedicated button for the camera, and they have a lot more vibrant colors.” Dobuski shared with WTMJ.

Plus, artificial intelligence is expected to be a major addition to this years latest model, “Not only is it going to be a lot easier to use, it is going to be a lot smarter.”

