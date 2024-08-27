MILWAUKEE — Gregory Studzinski is on a mission with a purpose. He’s embarked on a journey to walk hundreds of miles to raise funds for the United Community Center, which supports individuals in addiction recovery.

As a recovered addict himself, Studzinski is deeply invested in the cause. He notes that the journey is not only beneficial for others but has also been a profound boost for his own mental well-being., “Being at one with nature out here, and taking in the great state of Wisconsin, it’s amazing.”

Studzinski’s dedication is evident in his daily commitment, walking an “average of 25 miles each day.”

To learn more or contribute to his cause, click here.

