Quirky. Unexpected. Wow-worthy. However you describe them, roadside attractions are a reason for a road trip. Here’s to cranking your favorite playlist, cruising with your friends and visiting these eye-catching wonders.

A collection of concrete wonder in Price County

Be amazed by the imagination and creativity of artist Fred Smith at the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Price County.The lumberjack-turned-self-taught-artist left a legacy that continues to attract visitors today.

Fred Smith crafted more than 230 embellished concrete sculptures and displayed them in the yard around his rural Phillips property.You’ll be intrigued by artwork depicting animals, community members and local lore, as well as works of Fred’s own imagination.The Wisconsin Concrete Park is open year-round during daylight hours.

Spend the night in the Phillips area at the Red Pines Resort & Suites.The six-condo resort is your home away from home.Up to nine guests can stay in a unit, and each condo comes with the amenities you’ll need for a weekend or longer.

Catch all sorts of roadside sights in the La Crosse area

The Wisconsin Great River Road is one of Wisconsin’s best road trip destinations because it’s full of unexpected attractions along the 250-mile route.That’s especially true in the La Crosse region.Start out by saying “Hello!” to Sunny the Sunfish. This large statue is 15 feet tall and 25 feet long and greets visitors at a scenic overlook when entering Onalaska.

Then travel to La Crosse to say “Prost!” to the World’s Largest Six Pack.Six massive beer tanks outside of La Crosse’s City Brewery are decorated to look like beer cans. The tanks are big enough, in fact, to fill 7.3 million regular-sized cans!A project last year restored the six pack to the look of the famed Old Style brand, which was born in La Crosse.

Finally, drive to the top of Grandad Bluff to wave at two neighboring states.Soak in incredible views from atop this 600-foot bluff, which is tall enough to see both Minnesota and Iowa.Grandad Bluff makes such an impression it’s included in the Wonders of Wisconsin — Travel Wisconsin’s list of wow-worthy places around the state.

Reel in good times at the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame (Sawyer County)

Nothing makes a splash quite like a musky almost five stories tall.You can see a behemoth version of this behemoth fish at the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame & Museum in Hayward.

You’ll be stunned by the world’s largest sculpture of a musky, stretching 143 feet long and standing 41 feet tall.Climb inside the sculpture and get a photo from inside the open mouth; the platform’s big enough to fit about 20 people! Afterward, check out 50,000 historic artifacts inside the museum, from antique motors and vintage rods to mounted fish.

Book a room at the Spider Lake Lodge for a historic, stunning stay in the Northwoods. Built by hand 101 years ago, the log-cabin style lodge is a picturesque destination. You’ll stay in one of eight distinctively designed guest rooms, enjoy access to a club room and sauna, and savor a freshly prepared country breakfast.

