From Florida, to New York across the way to California, and across many oceans, there are delegates in downtown Milwaukee seeing our city for the very first time.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ John Mercure caught up with one local delegate, Kathy Broghammer to gather her thoughts on what she has seen thus far, and what has made her so excited for many other discovering this great state for the first time.

“It’s incredible – I love Milwaukee. The whole world is watching, they are seeing how great Milwaukee is. It is very prideful, I am so excited.”

