EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Businesses in the Northwoods are suffering due to the lack of snow in Wisconsin. For example, for the first time ever, Vilas County has not been able to open it’s snow trails for a single day this season.

Is your business struggling because of this issue? You could be eligible to apply for federal relief dollars here: https://lending.sba.gov/

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News will be joined by Chris Grebe of the Wild Eagle Lodge at 4:35 p.m. CST on March 7, 2024 to help raise awareness about the hardship that business owners who are reliant on snow are facing this winter.