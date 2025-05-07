Special Guests:
- WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) President Roy Elkins
- MKE Alderperson Peter Burgelis on the fate of Deep Thought
PLUS Milwaukee Area Arts Board Awards, Alice Cooper, Light the Hoan, AAPI Month and The Song You Need to Hear
MILWAUKEE--So far, 400 Milwaukee Public School students have been screened in search of high lead levels. On Wednesday at North...Read moreDetails
MILWAUKEE -- A woman from Milwaukee faces multiple charges for threatening employees at Waupun Correctional Institution. Dodge County Sheriff's Office...Read moreDetails