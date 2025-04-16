Special Guests:
– Light The Hoan Executive Director Erika Smith
– Sandhill Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Melinda Dozois
PLUS Yelich Charity Event, concert updates, fish finder, Earth Day, Happy Birthday Kareem and Vienna is Calling!
We have a lot of talent in Wisconsin. And another champion has been crowned in a lost art. Emmie Wolfgramm....Read moreDetails
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic governor of Wisconsin’s creative use of his uniquely powerful veto can lock in a school...Read moreDetails
SULLIVAN, WI -- The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and east...Read moreDetails