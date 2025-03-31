This is the first season without Bob Uecker and Sandy Maxx has gathered several tributes, including a specially designed Harley, kringle and custard. Don’t miss a theme night either!
What’s On Tap celebrates everything Opening Day.
UPDATE at 7:23 p.m. on 4/2/2025: The National Weather Service has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge County. The...Read moreDetails
MILWAUKEE -- A majority of adults are skeptical of tariffs and inflation but supportive of deporting illegal immigrants who commit...Read moreDetails
WAUWATOSA - A woman has retained an attorney after multiple cell phone videos showed her being bit by a K-9...Read moreDetails