Governor Evers has put more arts funding into his budget proposal and Sandy and friends could not be happier.

Of course, it is amazing what magic can be made when the arts are funded. Just listen to the fun they had!

Special Guests:

-WTMJ’s own Dillon Brixius

-Milwaukee Art Museum Director of Event Planning, Cassaundra Cherry

-Dave Wakeling of The English Beat

ImagineMKE Executive Director Christine Hojnacki and filmmaker Suzanne Jurva

-Morning Blend Entertainment Critic and Oz Historian Ryan Jay and Toto

Plus Summerfest picks, singing for your heart and the BIG GERMANY TRIP