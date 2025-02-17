Tonight’s episode of What’s On Tap w/ Sandy Maxx was packed full of exciting guests! Sandy was joined by Benson’s Restaurant Group Director of Marketing, Alison Graettinger, to give some insight on “Margarita Week” at Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria!

If you enjoy theater, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director, Michael Unger, joined Sandy to give some insight into their new musical “Franekenstein: The Muscial”.

Plus, we also got to hear from “Wasn’t That Special: 50 Years of SNL” podcast co-host, Scot Bertram, and Word Balloon podcast creator John Siuntres!