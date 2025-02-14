On tonight’s Valentine’s Day special of What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx, we were packed full with great guests in the studio!



Sandy was joined first by Illustrator and Author Aaron Boyd to discuss his unique art style and his book Giving Good. Aaron will be at the Milwaukee Public Library at 1pm on Feb 15 for his book launch! Sandy was also joined by Scot Bertram over the phone to talk about the 50th anniversary SNL special this weekend.



Plus hear from local creative couple, Andrew and Susan Varela as they discuss their theater life and romance!