On tonight’s episode of What’s On Tap w/Sandy Max, it was all about snow and Summerfest! Tune-In hear top 2025 Summerfest lineup picks from Sandy Maxx and fellow GKB Teammates. Sandy also got our live in-studio guests to share their top Summerfest picks!

Plus, performer Greg Marshall and his director, David Kang, joined the show to talk about their upcoming show “Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees” happening on Feb.15! Give it a listen!