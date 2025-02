On tonight’s episode of What’s On Tap w/ Sandy Maxx, we prepped for the big game on Sunday! Sandy was joined by friend and annual attendee, Troy Jakubowski, to discuss his best experiences in the cities hosting the biggest football game of the year!

Plus, Sandy was joined by Sam Sandrin, chef and owner of Midwest Sad, and Marcia Taylor, co-founder of Lush Popcorn. They shared their top food recommendations to help get your snack game on point for the weekend!