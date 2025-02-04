On tonight’s episode of What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx was joined by Lory Bowman, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, to talk about Complexions Contemporary Ballet, which takes place tomorrow night, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Maxx also spoke with Steph Salvia, Executive Director of Joy Engine, about the $50,000 in grants going to artists around Milwaukee. The episode also included discussions on what everyone’s plans are for Sunday’s big game and a review of the Grammy Awards.