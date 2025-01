What’s On Tap:

On a pre-recorded 3-hour episode of What’s On Tap Sandy Maxx talks about Green and Gold the new movie featuring Craig T Nelson. She interviews filmmaker John Ridley about his movie Shirley. “Make Peace or Die” Milwaukee PBS documentary film makers interview. A conversation with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about some upcoming films being released on Netflix including the new Aaron Rodgers documentary “Enigma.”