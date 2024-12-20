MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon to share two special holiday traditions.

First, the fifth annual original holiday song by Sarah Fierek of Sincerely in Song. Her original song for 2024, “A Chair For You (On Christmas Day)”, is a tribute to those we miss during the holidays. Like her 2023 song, “Light It Up”, this song benefits the Center for Veterans Issues.

Second, the unbroken streak of photos with Santa Claus that Sandy Maxx has had taken ever since she was six months old!

Watch the video above and learn more details in the What’s On Tap podcasts below.

