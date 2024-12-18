What’s On Tap:

Tonight on What’s On Tap Sandy Maxx interviews ESPN Milwaukee’s Alex Strouf about Aaron Rodgers: Enigma Netflix series. Vanguard Productions Co-Founder, Joshua Pohja joins the show to talk about All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 production through December 22 at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Wizard Works Brewing Company Owner, Chris Ragaisis joins the show to talk about Star Wars Christmas Special and brewery chat. The Song You Need To Hear: “On a Cold One in Wisconsin” Brad Emanuel. Light The Hoan Executive Director, Erika Smith joins the show to talk about Light The Hoan east side lighting update, bulb dedications and 2025 plans. Academy Awards Shortlist Announcment – Wisconsin Connections. Holiday songs by Wisconsin music artist. Re-Air phone interview Highclere Castle Gin Co-Founder & CEO Adam Von Gootkin.