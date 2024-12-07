MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon to share two suggestions for Saturday fun on December 7th to put you in the holiday spirit.

First, the uniquely international presentation of The Flamenco Nutcracker at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.

Second, A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin Following A Screening of “Home Alone” at Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

Watch the video above and learn more details in the What’s On Tap podcasts below.

